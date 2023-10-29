Breast cancer screening 2023: Where to go for free or cheap mammograms

Breast cancer is the most common cancer affecting Singaporean women — almost one in 13 women in Singapore will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.

The good news is that it can be detectable in many cases before it is too late. The key is to be conscientious about doing breast self-examinations and going for mammograms regularly. This doesn't need to be an arduous or expensive process. Ever heard of the Mammobus? It brings mammograms to you at the cost of $0 to $10 for Singaporeans and $25 to $35 for PRs.

You might be thinking, there's a Mammobus in Singapore? Where is the Mammobus right now? Where will it be this weekend?

So ladies, don’t be lazy. Once you hit the age of 40, schedule an appointment with your doctor, who’ll help you decide when’s the right age to start going for mammograms.Yes, only women aged 40 and above are encouraged to go for mammograms. But no — that doesn't mean only women of this age bracket and up should start doing breast self-examinations.

Women of all ages should learn how to do a breast self-examination. According to the Singapore Cancer Society, you should conduct one monthly from the age of 20 onwards. It's an important measure you can take to regularly check for lumps and other potential signs of breast cancer in between mammograms.

