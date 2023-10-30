More China companies buyback shares as Beijing seeks to stabilise market

China has already announced a slew of measures, including share purchases by state fund Central Huijin, to stem declines in a stock market that last week hit the lowest level since 2019.

Amid government calls to revive the market, more than 20 listed companies, including Hainan Mining Co, Vatti Corp and Zhejiang Sanmei Chemical, unveiled share buyback plans or proposals late on Sunday.

In addition, companies such as CRRC Corp and Wuxi Lead Intelligent Equipment disclosed share purchase plans by their controlling shareholders. Separately, E Fund Management said it would use 200 million yuan ($27.34 million) of its own money to buy its own product, E Fund CSI 300 ETF, while slashing fees on a slew of exchange traded products. headtopics.com

Central Huijin started buying ETFs last Monday to help prop up the market, and the state fund has since bought more than 17 billion yuan worth of ETFs, official Shanghai Securities News estimates. We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

Shanghai Port claim Chinese title after bad-tempered draw with ShandongHONG KONG : Shanghai Port claimed the Chinese Super League title at the end of a foul-tempered clash with nearest rivals Shandong Taishan on Sunday, picking up the point they needed with a 1-1 draw at Pudong Arena in a game that featured five red cards. Read more ⮕

China kickstarts Xiangshan Forum in absence of defence ministerBEIJING: China's biggest annual show of military diplomacy started on Sunday (Oct 29) although the Asian power is still missing a defence minister, who typically hosts this event. Read more ⮕

Donnie Yen leads China equivalent of Physical: 100, says 'with greater abilities, come greater responsibilities'Since the second season of Netflix's Physical: 100 may take some time to hit the screens, you may wish to watch Crush Over 2023, which appears to be a Chinese equivalent of the Korean reality competition. Read more ⮕

US, China agree to work toward an expected Biden-Xi summitWASHINGTON: The US and China have agreed to work together toward an expected summit between presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping next month, US officials said on Friday (Oct 27), following hours of meetings between Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi and senior US diplomats in Washington. Read more ⮕

PM Lee sends condolence letter on death of China’s ex-premier Li KeqiangMr Lee extended his condolences on behalf of the Singapore Government. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

PM Lee Hsien Loong sends condolences over death of former China premier Li KeqiangSingapore's Prime Minister paid tribute to the late Mr Li Keqiang, saying he was a “statesman who served his country with great dedication”. Read more ⮕