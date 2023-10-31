Too daunting to take on Saudis in 2034 World Cup bid, says Football Australia CEO

"It was a little bit of a surprise that it was going to be an earlier process, but look, we're adults and we've just tried to roll with it and deal with the cards that we've been given," he told reporters in a video conference call from Doha.

"We have to be realistic, Saudi is a strong bid, they've got a lot of resources, not just resources relating to the 2034 men's World Cup, but they're disrupting European club football at the moment... their government top down, are prioritising the investment in football and that's difficult to compete with."

"We think that we are positioned well ahead of both of those tournaments and if we are successful, it actually sets Australian football up for a really great 12 years," he said, referencing the 2032 Olympic Games to be held in Brisbane.

Johnson added Australia would support Saudi Arabia's bid if they did indeed remain the sole candidate.

