Singapore is the first country to win the Cup three times, surpassing Sri Lanka and Cook Islands, both of whom are placed higher in the netball world rankings.The hosts were represented by two teams, including Singapore"A", at the Oct 22 to Oct 28 event.

Team Singapore's opening game was a narrow 52-50 loss to Papua New Guinea, the same team they would go on to defeat in the final. But they bounced back to clinch a 58-36 win over the Cook Islands and edged past Canada 50-44. The national team then beat their"A" counterparts 55-31 and Sri Lanka 65-54 to book their place in Saturday's final against Papua New Guinea.

The first 15 minutes of the final were tense as the Papuans ended the quarter with an 18-16 lead. But the momentum of the match turned during a four-minute spell in the second period. Team Singapore managed to gain their first lead at 24-23 through strong defensive play from Jamie Lim, Aqilah Andin, and Khor Ting Fang, and pinpoint shooting from Amandeep Chahal and Toh Kai Wei.After the game, Charmaine Soh, Singapore's most-capped player with 128 appearances over the span of 12 years, announced her retirement from international netball. headtopics.com

Soh made her debut for Singapore against Jamaica at the 2011 Netball World Cup and was the team's longest-serving player and former captain. "It’s been tough, and I am so proud of all of us that we made it all the way to the finals and won the gold medal,” she said after the final.

