Guinness World Records to investigate actual age of Bobi, the world's oldest dog

The age of Bobi, the world's oldest dog, is under investigation by the Guinness World Records. (Photo: Facebook/Dr Karen Becker)This comes amid growing scepticism over the matter, with veterinarians questioning whether it was biologically possible for a dog to live that long, according to The Guardian.

Bobi, a pure-bred Rafeiro - a Portuguese breed of livestock guard dogs - died on Oct 21 at the age of 31 years and 165 days. The breed has an average life expectancy of 12 to 14 years. Bobi was born on May 11, 1992, and registered in the same year with the Veterinary Medical Service of the Municipality of Leiria, who confirmed his birthdate, reported The Guardian.

Genetic testing he had received merely confirmed he was old, rather than his precise age, they added. "This is the equivalent of a human to living to over 200 years old which, given our current medical capabilities, is completely implausible." headtopics.com

There has also been intense scrutiny online of images of Bobi in 1999, in which he has different coloured paws to the dog that died in Portugal earlier this month. Bobi was announced as the world’s oldest dog living and most senior dog ever on Feb 2, 2023, according to the Guinness World Records.