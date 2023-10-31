Israel attacks Hamas militants inside Gaza’s tunnels

The United States and Arab countries have urged Israel to delay any ground operation that would multiply the number of civilian casualties and might ignite a wider conflict. The militants also fired at two Israeli tanks and bulldozers in north-west Gaza with the missiles, al-Qassam said. In Beit Hanoun, in the north-east, they “liquidated” an Israeli unit that was ambushed as it entered a building.The mounting death toll has drawn calls from the US – Israel’s top ally – other countries and the UN for a pause in fighting to allow more humanitarian aid to reach the enclave. Food, fuel, drinking water and medicine are all in short supply.
Doctors said they feared for the lives of 250 injured Palestinians being treated there as fuel runs low. Health officials at the Turkish Friendship Hospital in Gaza City also reported that bombing damage to the third floor had endangered the lives of cancer patients.
Aid trucks have been trickling into Gaza from Egypt over the past week via Rafah, the main crossing that does not border Israel. The idea was floated by the leaders of France and the Netherlands during their leaders’ separate visits to Israel last week. Britain is also looking at delivering aid to Gaza by sea.The women – identified by Mr Netanyahu as Yelena Trupanob, Danielle Aloni and Rimon Kirsht – sat side by side against a bare wall, and Ms Aloni addressed an angry message to the Prime Minister.
