River Valley High teacher wins Outstanding Economics Teacher Award

What this means, she says, is that she helps students break down complex concepts, for instance, by telling stories that illustrate them, but she also likes to give them challenging questions to which they have to seek answers themselves to take their learning to the next level.
Said Ms Tee: “I was inspired by an NHK programme called the Ground Detective Simon Wallis, and thought why not send the students out as cub reporters to explore everyday economics in the real world.” When the first group of students embarked on this programme in 2022, they were challenged to look into an incident of chicken price fixing, whereThe students interviewed the senior assistant director of economics for policy and data from the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore to gain expert insight.
She received her award from Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung at the Singapore Economic Policy Forum at Voco Orchard Singapore on Tuesday. Ms Tee started her teaching career in 1993 at Shuqun Secondary School, where she taught principles of accounts for almost eight years.
Seeking a new challenge, she moved in 2001 to Jurong Institute – now Millennia Institute – where she taught management of business and project work. She then moved to River Valley High School in 2009, where yet again, she taught a new subject, economics.
Ms Tee says that today’s teaching landscape is much more diverse and complex than when she started teaching 30 years ago.
