Possible space for China and US to appoint special envoy to manage relationship: Ng Eng Hen

“There isn't a situation in global affairs where nobody wanted that space on top. Everybody wants to be a hegemon if they can be, and I think that’s the reality,” he added. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi made a rare trip to the US over the weekend, amid talk that a meeting could take place between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Joe Biden next month on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in San Francisco.“The US and China are large complex countries with many organisations,” said Dr Ng, as he pointed out that the Chinese leadership has not changed as much as the US leadership in the past 10 to 15 years.

“So perhaps a special envoy of sorts could help that, but that is just one small suggestion in a very large sea of existing initiatives.” In a speech at the annual security gathering earlier, Dr Ng said the China-US strategic rivalry will be one of the “central conundrums” for this generation.

He described preventing a physical conflict in Asia as “the most important task” for the coming decade.Dr Ng said whether Asia can rise and prosper as it did in the last two decades, depends on the region’s ability to secure peace, despite growing geopolitical instability.

