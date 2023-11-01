Robert De Niro admits he probably branded former assistant a 'f***ing spoilt brat'

The Raging Bull star, 80, is in the midst of a court case taken by Graham Chase Robinson, who worked her way up from Robert's personal assistant to Vice President of Production and Finance at his production company Canal Productions before she resigned and started suing her former boss for US$12 million (S$16 million), accusing him of gender discrimination.

Robert took the stand for the second time on Tuesday (Oct 31) in the New York City civil case, and when Graham's attorney Andrew Macurdy asked the actor if he yelled at her when she didn't wake him up in time for an important meeting, he confessed he "berated her".But Robert denied actually yelling at his former assistant, adding: "I've raised my voice. I don't yell. You wanna dispute that? That's one thing I don't do.

Robert did raise his voice several times throughout his testimony, including one instance in which he took aim at his former assistant after he was accused of not paying her fairly compared to another male employee.

He exclaimed: "Every little thing she's trying to get me on is nonsense! Shame on you, Chase Robinson."And the actor confirmed his girlfriend Tiffany Chen "might have been saying" disrespectful things about Graham, but he implied it was acceptable because his assistant was being disrespectful first.

Oscar-winning Robert's legal battle with his ex-staffer kicked off in August 2019 when his production company, Canal Productions, sued her for millions after she allegedly misused funds for personal expenses.

