Famous stacks from Melbourne’s Pancake Parlour coming to S’pore at Surrey Hills Cafe’s new outlet

After all, Gek ran a grain bowl business in Melbourne for five years. While living there, she became a regular customer of the famous pancake house. Due to the pandemic, she had to wind down her food biz – which had three outlets at the time – and moved home in 2021. She launched Surrey Hills Grocer in Singapore later in the same year.

Backed by years of experience working with Australian food businesses, Gek immediately thought of approaching the famous pancake chain when planning for the new outlet. “I had to think of ways to attract people from beyond the Woodleigh area to visit and Pancake Parlour came to mind,” she shares.

For now, Surrey Hills Grocer has acquired an exclusive license to offer Pancake Parlour’s stacks at its Woodleigh outlet. “If the pancakes sell well here, we’ll consider a partnership to open Pancake Parlour outlets in Singapore,” she adds.Their chefs trained at Pancake Parlour’s HQ

The Surrey Hills team sent Lim Wei Kan (right in above pic) and Chan Chen Hooi (left), head chefs from the Woodleigh and Raffles City outlets, to the Pancake Parlour HQ in Melbourne for two weeks to learn how to make their signature pancakes.

The cafe now imports Pancake Parlour’s dry buttermilk pancake mix from Melbourne – which is delivered weekly – to whip up the stacks on-site.Tucked away in a quiet corner of The Woodleigh Mall, this outlet will be Surrey Hills’ most spacious one to date (the chain has two other locations at ION Orchard and Raffles City – its first outlet at Upper Jurong Rd closed recently after its lease expired). Spanning 3,600 sqft, the lifestyle space includes a 90-seat cafe and a grocery section.

