Taliban govt appeals Pakistan to give illegal Afghans more time to leave country

This request comes in the midst of mounting pressure at border posts, as thousands of Afghan returnees flee the looming threat of deportation. The Pakistani government had issued a directive, giving approximately 1.7 million undocumented Afghans living in the country until November 1 (today) to depart voluntarily or face forced removal.

Since this order was issued at the beginning of October, over 130,000 individuals have left Pakistan, as reported by border officials in the towns of Torkham and Chaman.Advertisement In a formal statement, the Taliban authorities expressed gratitude to Pakistan and other nations that have hosted millions of Afghan refugees who have fled their homeland during the decades of conflict.

However, they appealed to these nations not to execute hasty, forced deportations of Afghans but to allow them more time to make necessary preparations. Since assuming power in August 2021, the Taliban government has encouraged Afghan nationals to return to their home country. Nonetheless, they have criticized Pakistan’s actions, asserting that their citizens are being penalized for the tensions between Islamabad and Kabul.On Wednesday, hundreds of thousands of Afghans living in Pakistan faced the imminent threat of detention and deportation, as the government’s deadline for their departure triggered a mass exodus.

The government’s directive applied to the 1.7 million Afghans living in Pakistan without legal documentation, with the deadline set for November 1.In response, a lengthy queue of individuals, stretching over seven kilometers, formed at the busiest border point. At least 29,000 people had crossed into Afghanistan the day before.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BOLNETWORK: Deadline ends, crackdown commences against illegal immigrantsA massive crackdown against the illegal illegal immigrants has been initiated, following the expiry of deadline to leave the country by today.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

PTVNEWSOFFICIAL: Repatriation of illegal immigrants: Deadline ends for illegal residents to leave PakistanDeadline has ended for foreigners residing illegally in Pakistan to leave the country on voluntary basis. The government of Pakistan is honorably sending them back to their homeland. The government of Pakistan has made elaborate arrangements to accommodate illegal immigrants. Refugee camps have been set up in various areas of KP and Baluchistan.

ذریعہ: PTVNewsOfficial | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Crackdown launched on illegal Afghans as deadline to return expiresThose not possessing legal documents being kept in local holding centres for onward journey across border

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Crackdown launched on illegal Afghans as deadline to return expiresThose not possessing legal documents being kept in local holding centres for onward journey across border

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Aitzaz Ahsan sees Nawaz Sharif’s return a ‘deal’Pakistan People's Party (PPP) senior leader Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan asserted on Tuesday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif had returned to the country under a ‘’deal’’.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Pakistan Govt Operation Against Afghan Refugees | Alarming Situation For PakistanLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕