Caretaker PM for mechanism to foster financial independence in society

According to a press release issued by the PM’s Office, the prime minister was chairing a meeting wherein he was briefed about the performance of the BISP. Kakar observed that the BISP was yielding good results, but remarked that Pakistan’s durable future was linked to financially self-reliant citizens.

The PM was briefed that about 60 million members of 10 million families were benefitting under the BISP and its total annual budget this year stood at Rs471 billion. PM Kakar praised the financial assistance extended to the deserving families. He, however, observed that the beneficiaries could be made financially self-reliant with the provision of technical training in accordance with the requirements of the market.

He said the BISP was a good programme whose database could be used for providing targeted subsidies, and urged the big business entities and well-to-do persons in society to partner with the BISP under corporate social responsibility.

PM Kakar, while reiterating that the state of Pakistan would provide all possible assistance to the weaker segments of society so that they could live a life full of hope, opined that THE BISP should enter into partnership with local welfare and charity organisations.

He also asked the authorities to devise a collective mechanism between the government and local humanitarian organisations.

