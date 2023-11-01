Crackdown launched on illegal Afghans as deadline to return expires

The tent settlements located at the entry points to the city will also be checked, as the authorities claim that a large number of illegal Afghan refugees reside in the hotpot areas. In Faisalabad Division, 3,015 illegal foreigners have been identified and 1,800 in the districts. According to the police, 60 Afghans have so far returned voluntarily. No Afghan has so far been arrested, claimed the police.
Three camps have been established in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he further said, adding that the illegal refugees will be brought to the camps and handed over to the Khyber police that will transport those residing in Pakistan without any documents to the border. The foreigners kept there will be registered and then presented before a magistrate before being sent back.
According to this decree, the illegal aliens under investigation and convicted of minor crimes will be deported. The caretaker government has warned that"strict legal action will be taken if any Pakistani is found involved in harbouring illegal immigrants after the deadline has passed".
Security forces have completed the process of identifying illegal Afghans by mapping and geo-fencing. The process of identification of 200,000 illegal immigrants residing in Sindh has been completed.
پاکستان عنوانات
تبصرہ لکھیں
:
ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕
ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕
ذریعہ: PTVNewsOfficial | مزید پڑھ ⮕
ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕
ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕
ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕