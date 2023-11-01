Deadline ends, crackdown commences against illegal immigrants

The ministry has issued arrest warrants to district administration, police, and jail officials, empowering them to apprehend those who do not have legal status in Pakistan. This directive from the Ministry of Interior has been conveyed to all provinces, highlighting the comprehensive and coordinated nature of this effort to address the issue of illegal residents.As part of this operation, 49 holding areas/points have been established across the nation to facilitate the repatriation of illegal residents.

To streamline the process, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has introduced a special application for convenience at these crossing points. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has also issued an emergency number (1700) to address any situations that may arise during the operation.

