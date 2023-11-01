Crackdown launched on illegal Afghans as deadline to return expires

:

SAMAATV: Major crackdown on illegal immigrants set to begin on Nov 2, says BugtiCaretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti said on Tuesday a significant crackdown on illegal migrants, beginning on November 2.

BOLNETWORK: Afghan Illegal Refugees Last Day | Deadline End | Caretaker Govt In ActionLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines

BOLNETWORK: Above 10 brick kilns closed in Multan over smoke emissionMore than 10 brick kilns have been shut down by the administration in Multan, under the crackdown against smoke emitting workplaces.

PTVNEWSOFFICIAL: Today is the last day for foreigners residing illegally in Pakistan to leave the country on voluntary basisAfter giving a deadline to the illegal immigrants, the government of Pakistan is honorably sending them back to their homeland. The government of Pakistan has made elaborate arrangements to accommodate illegal immigrants. Refugee camps have been set up in various areas of KP and Balochistan.

PTVNEWSOFFICIAL: Repatriation Of Afghan Refugees: Measures In Place To Repatriate Afghans From Across PunjabComprehensive measures for repatriation of illegal immigrants from Pakistan across Punjab. In view of the integrity and stability of Pakistan, the revolutionary decision of the government of Pakistan and the Military Leadership.

BOLNETWORK: Illegal emigrants to face comprehensive operation after November 1: Interior MinisterInterior Minister Sarfraz Bugti says that comprehensive operation will be conducted after November 1, for evacuation of illegal foreigners

