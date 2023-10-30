Above 10 brick kilns closed in Multan over smoke emission

Deputy Commissioner Captain Retired Rizwan Qadeer took it upon himself to oversee the crackdown, conducting inspections of the motorway and various kilns in Tehsil Sadar.

During this operation, the DC Rizwan was joined by officials from the Environment Department and other administrative officers. As part of this stringent enforcement, DC Rizwan personally sealed two kilns emitting black smoke, sending a clear message about the importance of compliance with environmental standards.

Emphasizing the severity of the situation, DC Qadeer stated that kilns causing environmental pollution would not be permitted to operate under any circumstances.He further issued a stern ultimatum, warning that if violations persist, water would be poured into the kilns, a measure aimed at preventing further harm to the environment.

This proactive crackdown demonstrates the district administration’s commitment to mitigating smog and environmental hazards, underscoring the importance of industry compliance with environmentally responsible practices.