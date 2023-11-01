North Korea shutters several of its embassies abroad

North Korean state media outlet KCNA announced that the country’s ambassadors conducted “farewell” visits to leaders in Angola and Uganda last week, coinciding with reports of embassy closures in both African nations.

This series of embassy closures could mark a significant shift in North Korea’s foreign policy, potentially impacting diplomatic engagement, humanitarian efforts within the isolated nation, and the generation of illicit revenue.

The ministry stated that North Korea’s financial difficulties, exacerbated by the strengthening of sanctions, have made it challenging to sustain these embassies, even in traditionally friendly countries.

In addition to these closures, North Korea is expected to shut down its embassy in Spain, with its mission in Italy handling affairs in the neighboring country, as reported by South Korea’s Yonhap news agency.

