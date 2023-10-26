Pakistan likely to make two changes in playing XI for South Africa match

(Dunya News) – Pakistan are expected to make two changes in the playing XI for a World Cup match against South Africa, scheduled for October 27.

Sources said Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and coaches held a key meeting to discuss matters related to selection of players for the match. They have decided to include Muhammad Nawaz in playing XI in place of Hasan Ali, who has been ruled out due to illness.

However, they are yet to take a decision to pick one between Waseem Jnr and Usama Mir. The final decision will be taken after examining the pitch situation on Friday morning.

