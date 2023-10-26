World Cup: Pakistan's expected playing XI for must-win clash with South Africa

Pakistan is anticipated to introduce a pivotal alteration to its lineup. All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz is set to make his return, potentially replacing Usama Mir, who struggled to make a significant impact with his bowling in the previous encounters against Australia and Afghanistan.Nawaz's comeback is expected to bolster Pakistan's bowling attack, especially in the spin department, as he possesses valuable experience on Indian pitches.

In the fast bowling department, Pakistan has been striving to contain runs, apart from the consistent Shaheen Afridi. However, the likes of Mohammad Wasim Jr. and Haris Rauf are poised to challenge the South African batters with their pace.The Pakistan vs. South Africa Cricket World Cup match is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 PM Pakistan Standard Time at the Chidambaram Stadium on October 27, 2023.

Stay tuned for what promises to be an electrifying showdown as Pakistan seeks redemption, and South Africa aims to maintain its impressive form in this year's ICC Cricket World

