Pressure rising on Pakistan ahead of South Africa contest in Chennai

(Web Desk) - If Pakistan envisage reaching the semi-finals at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup then they simply must find their best form and defeat a surging South Africa in Chennai tomorrow (Oct 27), Friday at the Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.They will need to be firing on all cylinders against a powerful South Africa outfit who have been one of the most impressive teams in India with four wins and just one blemish to their name thus far.

That loss was a shock defeat at the hands of the Netherlands and it is no coincidence that was the only time that the Proteas' strong batting order didn't click. With Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller all in good touch, opposition bowlers have struggled to contain South Africa's batters and this is what Pakistan's bevy of quicks will need to do in Chennai.

Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf will be key factors with the ball for Pakistan and the pair must claim early wickets while the ball is swinging or yet another high-scoring encounter will be likely.Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim. headtopics.com

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.While the Pakistan captain has contributed 157 runs at a decent average of 31.40 through five games at the tournament, the expectations are so high on the No.

The time is now for Babar, who must rise to the occasion and help keep his side in the hunt for a semi-final berth with a big score against South Africa's well-balanced bowling line-up.There is not many batters at the World Cup in better form than the South Africa opener and there is no reason to suggest he won't go big again against Pakistan. headtopics.com

پاکستان عنوانات

مزید پڑھ:

DunyaNews »

'Safe-haven' dollar bounces back over Rs280 amid buying spreePakistan is again witnessing buying pressure amid global economic uncertainty مزید پڑھ ⮕

JP Duminy Praises De Kock for Three Centuries in Five ODI World Cup InningsSouth Africa's batting coach, JP Duminy, hailed Quinton de Kock's remarkable performance in the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup as a 'pretty special effort' مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC World Cup 2023: South Africa won the toss and decided to bat first against BangladeshIn the 23rd match of the ICC World Cup 2023, South Africa won the toss and decided to bat first against Bangladesh at مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC World Cup 2023: South Africa Batting Against Bangladesh In MumbaiSouth Africa won the toss and elected to bat against Bangladesh in a World Cup match in Mumbai as regular Captain Temba Bavuma remained sidelined through illness. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Australia's Marsh happy to vacate opener's slot for HeadHead fractured his left hand in South Africa last month but has linked up with the squad in New Delh مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC World Cup 2023: de Kock shines as Proteas posts a mammoth target of 383 for BangladeshAfter winning the toss, South Africa decided to bat first against Bangladesh in the 23rd match of the ICC World Cup 2023 مزید پڑھ ⮕