Several Pakistani players skip training session ahead of crucial South Africa match

CHENNAI (Web Desk) – Several players of the Pakistan squad did not participate in the optional training session on Thursday to avoid fatigue or injury ahead of a crucial World Cup match against South Africa tomorrow (October 26).

Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, and Abdullah Shafiq skipped the session held at Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, India. However, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam along with vice captain Shadab Khan held hectic practice in nets as the team is gearing up for a must-win game.

Others who attended the training session included Imam ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Saud Shakeel, Iftekhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, and Wasim Jnr, Zaman Khan, Abrar Ahmed and Mohammad Haris. With their backs against the wall, Pakistan are eager to roar back into the competition when they play South Africa in their sixth match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 on Friday. The team had a terrific start to their campaign with wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka in Hyderabad, but since have faced three consecutive defeats. headtopics.com

