ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka

The match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app and website.Download the Disney+ Hotstar app on your mobile device or visit the website on your desktop or laptop.Scroll down to the “Cricket” section and select the “ICC World Cup 2023” tab.If you don’t have access to Disney+ Hotstar or any of the other channels mentioned above, you can still watch the match live online through various streaming websites and apps.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have been boosted by back-to-back wins over Netherlands and England. They will be looking to continue their winning streak and move up the points table. The match is expected to be a close contest, with both sides evenly matched. The toss could prove to be crucial, with the team batting first likely to have an advantage.Southgate has defended his decision to use Foden in a wide position....

ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch Australia vs New ZealandThe highly anticipated ICC World Cup 2023 clash between Australia and New Zealand will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India. مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch India vs EnglandCricket fans around the world are eagerly anticipating the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 clash between India and England on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Sri Lanka suffers another blow with Lahiru Kumara’s World Cup exitDue to a thigh injury on Sunday, Sri Lanka's in-form speedster Lahiru Kumara was ruled out of the remainder of the ICC World Cup 2023 مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score: India vs England Live scoreLucknow will host the much-anticipated clash between India and England in the ICC World Cup 2023 on Sunday. مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score: Australia vs New Zealand Live scoreAustralia and New Zealand are geared up to lock horns in the 27th match of the tournament مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score: Netherlands vs Bangladesh Live scoreIn the 28th match of the ICC World Cup 2023, the Netherlands and Bangladesh will lock horns at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. مزید پڑھ ⮕