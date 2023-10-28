ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score: India vs England Live score

India is eager to extend its winning streak to six, while England seeks redemption after four consecutive losses.

India has been the most impressive team in the tournament so far, with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja playing starring roles. England, on the other hand, has struggled to find its rhythm, with none of its players featuring in the top 10 run-getters or wicket-takers’ list.

A win for India would virtually guarantee them a spot in the semi-finals, while England would need to win all its remaining matches to have a chance of progressing. The match is expected to be a thrilling contest between two cricketing giants. India will be looking to continue its winning streak and cement its place as the favorites for the title, while England will be desperate to turn around its fortunes and revive its hopes of a successful World Cup campaign.

