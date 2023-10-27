ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score: Australia vs New Zealand Live score

ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule & Squad today, 28th Oct 2023, set to take place at the picturesque HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, India, this Saturday.
Australia, fresh off a record-breaking 309-run win over the Netherlands in Delhi on October 25, is riding a wave of red-hot form. The victory against the Dutch marked the biggest win in the history of the World Cup. After a shaky start with two defeats, Australia has managed to secure three successive wins, making them a formidable force in the tournament.
On the other hand, New Zealand, who started the competition strongly, suffered their first loss at the hands of India on October 22, also at Dharamshala. With Kane Williamson absent, the Black Caps are under the leadership of Tom Latham, who is determined to lead his team to victory in this crucial encounter.
Two standout players to watch out for in the match are Australia’s David Warner and Glenn Maxwell. Warner, the left-handed opener, is in sublime form, scoring his second consecutive century with 104 runs against the Netherlands. Meanwhile, Glenn Maxwell etched his name in history by smashing the fastest century in World Cup history, taking just 40 balls to reach the milestone. These two explosive batsmen pose a significant threat to New Zealand’s bowlers.
New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell is also a player to watch, given his recent heroics. Mitchell will aim to replicate his exceptional performance in Dharamshala, where conditions are expected to favor both batsmen and bowlers. Traditionally, the pitch has provided more assistance to bowlers, especially in the first 10 overs, offering substantial swing. However, the surface has been known to change character, and the toss-winning captain might opt to chase the target.