ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch India vs England

The India vs England match will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.The match will start at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Sunday, October 29, 2023. The venue is Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, India.India is the defending champion and has been in excellent form in the tournament so far, winning all five of its matches. England, on the other hand, has had a mixed campaign so far, winning one and losing four matches.

The match is expected to be a close and thrilling contest, as both teams are evenly matched. India will be relying on its experienced players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja, while England will be hoping for its star players like Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, and Adil Rashid to step up.The India vs England match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network channels in India.

