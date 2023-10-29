Sri Lanka suffers another blow with Lahiru Kumara’s World Cup exit

in-form speedster Lahiru Kumara was ruled out of the remainder of the ICC World Cup 2023, a big blow to the country.In preparation for Sri Lanka’s Monday match against Afghanistan at MCA International Stadium, the pacer suffered a thigh injury during training in Pune.

“The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 has approved Dushmantha Chameera as a replacement for Lahiru Kumara in the Sri Lanka squad,” the ICC stated. “Chameera, who has played 44 ODIs, was named as a replacement after Kumara was ruled out due to a left thigh muscle injury sustained during training in Pune.

“The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the player can be officially added to the squad.“The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 consists of Wasim Khan (ICC General Manager – Cricket and ETC Chair), Chris Tetley (ICC Head of Events), Hemang Amin (Acting CEO – BCCI), Gaurav Saxena (General Manager – Operations, BCCI), Russel Arnold and Simon Doull (Independent Representatives). headtopics.com

Although Chameera has played more than 100 times for his nation, Kumara’s absence will be noticed because he was instrumental in his team’s unexpected victory over England on Thursday in Bengaluru. During Sri Lanka’s victory, Kumara got crucial wickets of England skipper Jos Buttler as well as all-rounders Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone. In four tournament matches, Kumara has taken five wickets.has now added three new players to their 15-man roster since the competition began. Prior to this, Angelo Mathews and Chamika Karunaratne made their way into the squad after captain Dasun Shanaka (quad) and Matheesha Pathirana (shoulder) were injured.

With four group matches left, Sri Lanka is presently in fifth place on the points table with two victories from their five World Cup matches.

