Edgar Lungu’s return to politics may intensify leadership disputes within the Patriotic Front (PF).Accusations that the government is fueling divisions are denied by the Information MinisterHe had stepped away from the political arena in 2021 following a resounding electoral loss after serving a six-year term that left the nation burdened by debt and grappling with economic challenges.

“I am ready to fight from the front, not from the rear, in defense of democracy. Those who are ready for this fight, please come along with me, I am ready for anything,” Mr. Lungu told his backers on Saturday. He was speaking at a commemoration service to former president and leader of his Patriotic Front (PF) party, Michael Sata, who died in office in 2014.

Edgar Lungu’s reentry into the political scene could potentially exacerbate tensions and prolong the legal battle, especially as Miles Sampa, who claims to have been elected as PF president in a recent meeting, adds another layer of complexity.Various parties, including the former president, have accused the government of fueling these divisions, a claim that the government denies. headtopics.com

Hakainde Hichilema, who secured the presidency in the 2021 election after six previous attempts, came to power with a promise to address the country’s economic challenges. While President Hichilema has successfully negotiated a bailout agreement with the International Monetary Fund and restructured loan agreements with Chinese and other creditors, the average consumer is grappling with soaring prices for essential goods and fuel, causing frustration with the political leadership.

