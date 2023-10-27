Israel-Hamas war updates: Israel intensifies attacks on Gaza after communications cut off

Newsrooms have been inaccessible to reporters, and there is concern that Israel may take advantage of the blackout to perpetrate more war crimes against a populace that will be unable to communicate with the outside world or seek aid from other countries.

Claims made by Israel over Al-Shifa Hospital are untrue, stated Hamas Political Bureau member Izzat Al-Rishq. "The United Nations and Arab and Islamic countries to intervene immediately to stop the bombing and destruction of the medical system in Gaza," Rishq added in his declaration.

However, this has led observers to speculate that Israel is preparing to attack Al-Shifa Hospital, which earlier this week urged its management to leave the building.According to the Palestine Red Crescent Society, all of its teams working on the ground and its operations headquarters in Gaza have entirely cut off communication. headtopics.com

On Friday night, as Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip intensified; he ordered Gaza City inhabitants to relocate south. Mobile phone and internet services have been discontinued, according to a late-Friday social media statement by the Palestinian telecommunications provider Jawwal.

Israel has established a"complete siege" on Gaza, denying its 2.3 million inhabitants —who have limited alternatives for escape — access to fuel, food, water, and electricity. The UN agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) Commissioner General, Philippe Lazzarini, stated,"People in Gaza are dying; they are not only dying from bombs and strikes: soon many more will die from the consequences of (the) siege imposed on the Gaza Strip." headtopics.com

