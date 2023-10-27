Changan becomes the latest to reduce cars prices

Changan Master Motors, a prominent automotive company in Pakistan, has made significant reductions in the prices of its new vehicles, providing a boost to potential buyers.

As reported by the leading vehicle information website “PakWheels,” Changan Master Motors has implemented price cuts across several models. Notable price reductions include the Oshan X7 Future Sense, which saw a price decrease of Rs 250,000 to Rs 8.94 million, making it more affordable for customers.

In addition to the Ocean X7 Future Sense, Changan has also lowered the price of the Ocean X7 Comfort by a substantial Rs 250,000, resulting in a new, more competitive pricing structure. The Alsvin Lumiere, another offering from Changan Master Motors, has experienced a remarkable price reduction of Rs 450,000. This reduction brings the price of the Alsvin Lumiere to a more budget-friendly Rs 4.54 million. Similarly, the Alsvin Comfort DCT model has also seen a price reduction of Rs 350,000, making it more accessible at Rs 4.34 million. headtopics.com

These new prices for Changan Motors vehicles took effect on October 27, providing potential buyers with an excellent opportunity to own these vehicles at more affordable rates.

