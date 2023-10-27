Israel-Hamas War: Syria Strikes Unrelated to Israel-Gaza Conflict, says US

Strikes in Syria responded to attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-backed militias.Austin urges caution to prevent regional escalation.He emphasized that the strikes were a response to attacks on American forces in both Iraq and Syria, carried out by Iranian-backed militia groups.

Austin firmly stated that these strikes were “separate and distinct” from the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. Furthermore, the Defense Secretary urged all state and non-state actors to exercise caution and refrain from actions that could potentially escalate into a wider regional conflict.

The strikes themselves were executed by a pair of F-16 US Air Force fighters and occurred on Friday at approximately 04:30 local time near Abu Kamal, a town situated on the border with Iraq. As of now, the extent of casualties resulting from these strikes remains unknown.Ugandans incensed at the plan to name a road after slain tourists.... headtopics.com

مزید پڑھ:

BOLNETWORK »

Palestine-Israel Conflict: US & Russia Both Fail To Pass Resolutions On Israel-Hamas WarTwo Draft Resolutions separately proposed by the US and Russia on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict failed to pass Wednesday in the UN Security Council. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Israel-Hamas War: Fuel shortages will halt Gaza aid operations, says USLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines مزید پڑھ ⮕

Buckle up! Interest rates are here to stay for longer: IMF chiefKristalina Georgieva warns Israel-Hamas conflict is another cloud on horizon among many مزید پڑھ ⮕

Israel-Hamas war could threaten already fragile economies in Egypt, Lebanon and JordanIsrael-Hamas war could threaten already fragile economies in Egypt, Lebanon and Jordan مزید پڑھ ⮕

World leaders seek to suspend Israel-Hamas fighting for Gaza aidThe US and Russia were among several nations pushing for a pause in Israel-Hamas fighting. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Russia, China veto US push for UN action on Israel, GazaRussia and China vetoed a US push for UN Security Council to act on the Israel-Hamas conflict. مزید پڑھ ⮕