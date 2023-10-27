HEAD TOPICS

Israel-Hamas War: Syria Strikes Unrelated to Israel-Gaza Conflict, says US

In a recent statement, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin clarified the motive behind the recent US strikes in eastern Syria.

Strikes in Syria responded to attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-backed militias.Austin urges caution to prevent regional escalation.He emphasized that the strikes were a response to attacks on American forces in both Iraq and Syria, carried out by Iranian-backed militia groups.

Austin firmly stated that these strikes were “separate and distinct” from the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. Furthermore, the Defense Secretary urged all state and non-state actors to exercise caution and refrain from actions that could potentially escalate into a wider regional conflict.

The strikes themselves were executed by a pair of F-16 US Air Force fighters and occurred on Friday at approximately 04:30 local time near Abu Kamal, a town situated on the border with Iraq. As of now, the extent of casualties resulting from these strikes remains unknown.

