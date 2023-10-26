Israel-Hamas War: Fuel shortages will halt Gaza aid operations, says US

UN agency in Gaza faces shutdown within 24 hours without fuelIsrael refuses fuel entry over concerns of militant usehas stated that it will be forced to cease its humanitarian operations within the next 24 hours unless fuel is delivered.

While some aid, such as food, water, and medicine, has managed to enter Gaza from Egypt, fuel has not been part of these deliveries. Asked how long the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) could last without fuel, spokesperson Tamara Alrifai told media: “We’re probably talking a day. We have already warned that if fuel runs out by tonight or tomorrow, we as UNWRA, the largest UN agency in Gaza, will no longer be able to work.” The organization initially said it would have to halt operations Wednesday evening.

Doctors in overwhelmed hospitals, teetering on the verge of closure, have issued repeated warnings that without the delivery of fuel, there is a grave risk of fatalities among new patients injured in the daily bombings and infants relying on oxygen supplies. headtopics.com

Juliette Touma, the Director of Communications for UNRWA, informed media that the agency is providing shelter to approximately 600,000 individuals throughout Gaza, emphasizing that UNRWA is their sole source of support.

