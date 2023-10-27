Behind Biden's shift on Israel-Hamas war - Gaza deaths, international pressure

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – US President Joe Biden and his team have markedly shifted their tone on the Israel-Hamas crisis in recent days, moving from unfettered support of Israel to emphasizing the need to protect Palestinian civilians in Gaza ahead of a looming Israeli ground invasion.

"the facts on the ground" in Gaza with a humanitarian crisis worsening and the Biden team's "conversations with countries around the world." The administration had not expected Palestinian casualties to mount as fast as they have – now more than 7,000 dead in Gaza, local officials say – or for the humanitarian situation to deteriorate so rapidly, a US official said on condition of anonymity.

Israeli officials and their US supporters have privately voiced concern to Reuters that as more time passes since the Oct. 7 atrocities committed by Hamas, the more the world’s focus will be on death and destruction from the Israeli assault in Gaza. headtopics.com

US military advisers sent to the region are urging Israeli counterparts to be cautious because any invading force will face difficult fighting terrain and a warren of tunnels and booby-trapped buildings that could increase casualties among Israeli soldiers and Gaza civilians, a separate source familiar with the conversations said.

Asked on Oct. 23 about international demands for a humanitarian pause, White House security spokesman John Kirby said the United States wants to make sure "Israel has the tools it needs to defend itself and to go after Hamas and that humanitarian assistance keeps flowing." headtopics.com

