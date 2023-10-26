Israel-Hamas war could threaten already fragile economies in Egypt, Lebanon and Jordan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Economic crises are rippling through the countries bordering Israel, raising the possibility of a chain reaction from the war with Hamas that further worsens the financial health and political stability of Egypt, Jordan and Lebanon and creates problems well beyond.

“The more unstable things are economically, the easier it is for bad actors in the region to stir the pot,” said Christopher Swift, an international lawyer and former Treasury Department official. “The notion that you can divorce politics from economics is a little bit myopic and naive. Politics, economics and security go together very closely.”

“Let’s support Egypt,” Michel told reporters afterward. “Egypt needs our support, and we need to support Egypt.” Already, more than 1 million people have been displaced within Gaza, and the threat of the war’s escalation looms with clashes along the Lebanon-Israel border between the Israeli military and Hezbollah militants. headtopics.com

In April, the IMF concluded that Egypt’s financing needs for the year were equal in size to 35% of its gross domestic product. On Oct. 5, Moody’s downgraded Egyptian debt that was already at junk status. The downgrade came as past efforts have failed to help Egypt’s economy, which was saddled with about $160 billion in debt as of the end of last year.

Mabrouk said one of the most immediate signs of increasing distress is that Egypt’s central bank has in the past week imposed foreign currency restrictions on cards linked to local bank accounts. Nearby Jordan is struggling due to slower economic growth and less foreign investment, according to the IMF. Its debt outlook is healthier than Egypt’s, but its unemployment rate is in the double digits, according to financial data provider FactSet. headtopics.com

UAE Minister Reem Al Hashimy Powerful Speech at UNSC; Calls for immediate ceasefire in GazaIsrael-Hamas war: MBS stresses to Biden to ensure Palestinian rights مزید پڑھ ⮕

Pakistan For Urgent Aid Corridor to GazaUAE calls for immediate ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war مزید پڑھ ⮕

UAE Minister Reem Al Hashimy Powerful Speech at UNSC; Calls for immediate ceasefire in GazaIsrael-Hamas war: MBS stresses to Biden to ensure Palestinian rights مزید پڑھ ⮕

Israel-Hamas War: Maisa Abdel Hadi arrested after social media postMaisa Abdel Hadi arrested after social media post amid Israel-Hamas War. Authorities detained a Nazareth-based actress and network influencer مزید پڑھ ⮕

Israel-Hamas War: Qatar’s PM hopes for progress on hostages’ release soonQatar's PM hopes for progress on hostages' release soon amid Israel-Hamas War. Gulf state coordinating with US to lead mediation discussions مزید پڑھ ⮕

Buckle up! Interest rates are here to stay for longer: IMF chiefKristalina Georgieva warns Israel-Hamas conflict is another cloud on horizon among many مزید پڑھ ⮕