Horrible Accident Of Illegal Afghan Refugees Truck | How Many Injured And Died

Martin Kobler Exclusive Interview | Pakistan And Germany Relation Inside Story | BOL NewsIsrael Vs Gaza Updates | BOL News Headlines At 8 AM | Israel Vs Hamas ConflictIslamabad on High Alert | PTI Long March Latest Updates | Azadi March | PMLN vs PTI | Breaking NewsPakistan Kay Halaat Kharab | Shehbaz Sharif vs Imran Khan | Pakistan Inflation | Breaking NewsCold Weather Wave In Country | BOL News Headlines At 7 AM | Rain Prediction In SindhSupreme Court In Action | BOL News Headlines at 4 PM |...

Martin Kobler Exclusive Interview | Pakistan And Germany Relation Inside Story | BOL NewsIsrael Vs Gaza Updates | BOL News Headlines At 8 AM | Israel Vs Hamas ConflictIslamabad on High Alert | PTI Long March Latest Updates | Azadi March | PMLN vs PTI | Breaking NewsPakistan Kay Halaat Kharab | Shehbaz Sharif vs Imran Khan | Pakistan Inflation | Breaking NewsCold Weather Wave In Country | BOL News Headlines At 7 AM | Rain Prediction In SindhSupreme Court In Action | BOL News Headlines at 4 PM | Faizabad Protest CasePalestine Vs Israel Update | BOL News Headlines At 1 PM | Russia Green Signal to Muslim UmmahSiraj Ul Haq Big Announcement | BOL News Bulletin at 8 AM | Israel Vs PalestinePakistan Vs South Africa | BOL News Bulletin At 8 AM | ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Mass repatriation of Afghan refugees continues as Pakistan enforces eviction deadline86,546 Afghan refugees have been successfully repatriated, مزید پڑھ ⮕

Repatriation Of Afghan Refugees: 81,974 Afghan Refugees Returned To Their Homeland So FarThe return of Afghan citizens continues. Pakistan has always played the role of a sympathetic and responsible neighbor, which has no example in the world. Pakistan has been sheltering the war victims of Afghanistan for decades. The Government of Pakistan has given a deadline of October 31 to the illegal citizens to leave Pakistan. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Illegal Immigrants' Return: Sindh Govt Finalize Operational Plan For Illegal Migrants ReturnThe Sindh Government has finalized the operational plan of the illegal immigrants for returning to their country which will start from first November. It was decided in the meeting chaired by acting Sindh Home Minister Brigadier Retired Haris Nawaz at Karachi. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Benami properties of illegal immigrants identifiedThe security agencies have identified benami properties owned by illegal immigrants in Pakistan. مزید پڑھ ⮕

One dead, eight injured as car carrying migrants crashes in HungaryOne dead, eight injured as car carrying migrants crashes in Hungary مزید پڑھ ⮕

Tuesday is deadline for illegal foreign nationals to leave countryTuesday is deadline for illegal foreigners to leave countryto leave the country and only two days are left in its expiry. مزید پڑھ ⮕