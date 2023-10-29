Illegal Immigrants' Return: Sindh Govt Finalize Operational Plan For Illegal Migrants Return

The Sindh Government has finalized the operational plan of the illegal immigrants for returning to their country which will start from first November.

It was decided in the meeting chaired by acting Sindh Home Minister Brigadier Retired Haris Nawaz at Karachi. Addressing the meeting, the acting minister said that the holding camps are established for illegal immigrants in Haji Camp Karachi, Hyderabad and Jacobabad. He directed police and law enforcing agencies to ensure foolproof security of illegal immigrants returning to their homeland.

The control rooms should be established at provincial, divisional and district level where police, NADRA, FIA, PDMA and special branch officials should perform their duties. Acting Home Minister directed Commissioner Karachi to coordinate with the federal government for sending illegal immigrants through railway trains. headtopics.com

Secretary Transport briefed in a meeting that Secretary RTA and Secretary PTA are selected as focal persons to facilitate the returning illegal immigrants as much as possible.

Control room established to monitor evacuation of illegal immigrantsThe Sindh government has established a control room in the office of the Sindh Home Department to monitor the process of evacuating illegal immigrants from the province. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Benami properties of illegal immigrants identifiedThe security agencies have identified benami properties owned by illegal immigrants in Pakistan. مزید پڑھ ⮕

SHC orders KDA to demolish illegal constructions in Mujahid ColonyThe Sindh High Court has ordered the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) to demolish illegal constructions in the Mujahid Colony. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Decision to deport 1.3 million illegal immigrants to be implemented: Jan AchakzaiBalochistan Minister Jan Achakzai said that state would implement its decision to deport 1.3m illegal immigrants with full force مزید پڑھ ⮕

Punjab Info Minister Addresses News Conference: Illegal Immigrants Have To Leave Punjab Till October 31Caretaker Information Minister Punjab, Amer Mir says the illegal immigrants have to leave Punjab Province till October 31. Addressing a news conference, the Caretaker Punjab Minister warned that a crackdown will be launched after the Government's October deadline for illegal residents. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Which border crossings are open for Afghan refugees returning from Pakistan?Temporary camps will be set up in all major cities to accommodate illegal Afghans مزید پڑھ ⮕