Two terrorists killed, two soldiers martyred in Awaran gun battle: ISPR

Two terrorists were killed by the Pakistan Army during a gun battle in the general area Khoro, Awaran District of Balochistan, on Sunday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported that two soldiers of Pak Army embraced martyrdom in the fire exchange between the troops. Further reported that the intense exchange of fire left two terrorists injured, who were arrested later.

The martyred soldiers included 37 years old Naib Subedar Asif Irfan (resident of District Okara) and 22 years old Sepoy Irfan Ali (resident of District Sargodha).Advertisement Pakistan Army remains determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, ISPR stated. headtopics.com

