Honda Extends Production Shutdown Due to Auto Industry Challenges

The decision comes as the auto industry continues to grapple with inventory and parts shortages, which have impacted production across the board. In a statement released by Honda, the company expressed its commitment to keeping the public informed about any further updates related to the production schedule.

This extension follows Honda’s earlier announcement to halt production for a week, from October 24 to October 31. The Japanese automaker is not alone in facing these challenges, as Pak Suzuki and Toyota have also made the difficult decision to suspend their production operations in recent times.

Interestingly, amid these production setbacks, Honda has taken a proactive step by reducing prices on some of its vehicles. The company has lowered prices by up to Rs. 300,000, a move designed to pass on the benefit of the rupee’s appreciation against the US dollar to consumers.

Notably, the price of Honda’s most expensive car, the Civic RS1.5L, has seen a significant reduction of Rs. 300,000, making it more accessible to potential buyers. Similarly, the more budget-friendly City MT 1.2L has also witnessed a price reduction of Rs. 100,000, giving potential car buyers more reason to consider Honda’s offerings.

The situation in the auto industry is emblematic of the broader global supply chain issues that have arisen in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Manufacturers continue to face difficulties in securing necessary components, leading to production delays and inventory shortages. Honda’s decision to extend its production shutdown is a reflection of the ongoing uncertainty that the auto industry must navigate as it seeks to balance production and consumer demand.

:

BOLNETWORK: Interim bail of Asad Umar, PTI chief’s sisters extended in May 9 casesThe Anti-Terrorism Court extends interim bail of PTI’s Asad Umar, Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan in May 9 attack cases until November 22s.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Toyota posts record global output, sales in April-September periodToyota Motor reported a record-breaking global production and sales performance during the April–September period.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Honda CD 70 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & FeaturesWhen it comes to reliable and fuel-efficient motorcycles in Pakistan, the Honda CD 70 has long been a trusted choice. Known

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Vinicius Junior extends Real Madrid contractReal Madrid have officially announced the extension of Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior's contract until June 30, 2027.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Court extends physical remand of Pervaiz ElahiLAHORE: The local court has extended the physical remand of former chief minister Punjab and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf(PTI) President.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Honda Atlas Denies Fake Variant Launch NotificationPakistan has been rocked by a slew of fake notifications that have left consumers bewildered and car manufacturers in a state of disbelief.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕