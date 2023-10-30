Toyota posts record global output, sales in April-September period

Motor reported a record-breaking global production and sales performance during the April–September period, with a significant 12.8% increase in vehicle production worldwide compared to the same period last year.This surge in production marked the first time in four years that Toyota reached such high levels of manufacturing output.The easing chip shortage played a crucial role in enabling Toyota, the world’s largest carmaker by volume, to achieve an all-time high in sales, with 5.

However, robust demand in Japan and other key markets, such as North America and Europe, drove overseas sales growth.Toyota’s emphasis on electric vehicles resulted in a significant sevenfold increase in global electric vehicle sales, reaching 58,984 units during the period.

Additionally, sales of electric, hybrid, and other battery-driven vehicles witnessed a notable 38.1% surge, underscoring the company's commitment to a more diversified and environmentally friendly vehicle lineup.Toyota continued its upward trajectory in September, with monthly output rising by 1.5% and sales increasing by 11.6% compared to the same period last year, reaching record highs of 900,919 units and 921,308 cars, respectively.

