Court extends physical remand of Pervaiz Elahi

The judicial magistrate of Lahore heard the case of corruption in Punjab Assembly recruitment against Pervaiz Elahi, in which anti-corruption brought the former chief minister before the court and requested a 12-day physical remand.

The anti-corruption officials told the court that Pervaiz Elahi needs further investigation, so the court should grant remand. During the hearing, Pervaiz Elahi’s lawyer said that according to the supplement, Pervaiz Elahi went to his residence with the anti-corruption team and Pervaiz Elahi recovered Rs 4.1 million from the drawer in his bedroom. The supplement does not mention the time or the departure from the police station.The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Saturday fixed the government appeal against...

Pervaiz Elahi’s lawyer opposed the physical remand of his client, on which the court reserved the decision, which extended his remand for 2 days while pronouncing it sometime later.

:

BOLNETWORK: Interim bail of Asad Umar, PTI chief’s sisters extended in May 9 casesThe Anti-Terrorism Court extends interim bail of PTI’s Asad Umar, Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan in May 9 attack cases until November 22s.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: PTI’s Kamran Bangash sent to Tank Jail on 14-day judicial remandA local court of Tank on Wednesday sent PTI senior leader Kamran Bangash to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: SC stops accountability courts from giving decision in any caseCourt resumed hearing on intra-court appeal against decision to nullify NAB law amendments

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

PTVNEWSOFFICIAL: The Supreme Court Stops Accountability Courts from Issuing Final Verdict In NAB CasesThe Supreme Court has barred the accountability courts from issuing final judgments in trials that landed before them after the apex court annulled the amendments to the National Accountability Laws.

ذریعہ: PTVNewsOfficial | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Vinicius Junior extends Real Madrid contractReal Madrid have officially announced the extension of Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior's contract until June 30, 2027.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: May 9 a plan of 'filthy individuals', will always be with Pakistan Army: RashidLahore High Court Rawalpindi bench orders authorities to de-seal Lal Haveli

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕