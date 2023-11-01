China’s new economic tsar faces challenges offers his predecessor

The full extent of his portfolio remained relatively unclear until recent developments, with state media now designating him as the director of a powerful Communist Party economic entity. This places him in charge of addressing pressing issues such as the local government debt crisis and the property sector downturn, both of which pose threats to China’s long-term economic growth potential.
Liu’s influence often overshadowed the former Premier Li Keqiang, who recently passed away, as Liu was credited with shaping essential early industrial and financial reforms that contributed to China’s remarkable growth rates.
While Beijing is implementing stimulus measures to bolster the economic recovery, economists caution that China may face a prolonged period of slow growth without comprehensive structural reforms and addressing property sector and local finance issues.
The decreased decision-making authority of the State Council under President Xi’s leadership has led to limited room for the cabinet to set the policy agenda, which may contribute to He’s low-profile approach.He, who has a background in economic planning and finance, is well-versed in macroeconomic control, particularly in the real economy sector, given his long experience within the economic planning system.
