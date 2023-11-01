China’s new economic tsar faces challenges offers his predecessor

The full extent of his portfolio remained relatively unclear until recent developments, with state media now designating him as the director of a powerful Communist Party economic entity. This places him in charge of addressing pressing issues such as the local government debt crisis and the property sector downturn, both of which pose threats to China’s long-term economic growth potential.

Liu’s influence often overshadowed the former Premier Li Keqiang, who recently passed away, as Liu was credited with shaping essential early industrial and financial reforms that contributed to China’s remarkable growth rates.

While Beijing is implementing stimulus measures to bolster the economic recovery, economists caution that China may face a prolonged period of slow growth without comprehensive structural reforms and addressing property sector and local finance issues.

The decreased decision-making authority of the State Council under President Xi’s leadership has led to limited room for the cabinet to set the policy agenda, which may contribute to He’s low-profile approach.He, who has a background in economic planning and finance, is well-versed in macroeconomic control, particularly in the real economy sector, given his long experience within the economic planning system.

:

SAMAATV: Pakistan launches RMB clearing bank to boost Sino-Pak tradePakistan inaugurates RMB Clearing Bank in Islamabad, strengthening trade ties with China. Key step in Sino-Pak economic partnership.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: PM Kakar calls CPEC ‘a century’s opportunity’ for PakistanCaretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has termed the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor as ‘once in a century-time opportunity

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Nerdle Answer Today: Tuesday 31 October 2023Today’s Nerdle challenge offers a distinct shift from Wordle, focusing on assessing your math proficiency

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Nerdle Answer Today: Sunday 29 October 2023Today’s Nerdle challenge offers a distinct shift from Wordle, focusing on assessing your math proficiency. These equations can prove

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Xiaomi 13T Price in UAE & FeaturesThe Xiaomi 13T is a feature-packed smartphone that offers an impressive user experience. It boasts a 6.7-inch AMOLED display.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: US military buys lots of Japanese seafood to avoid ban from ChinaUS military buys lots of Japanese seafood to avoid ban from China. China cited food safety concerns as the basis for its ban.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕