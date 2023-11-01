Honda Atlas Denies Fake Variant Launch Notification

The Honda Atlas official website explicitly stated, “For authentic information, please visit our official social media pages and website.” It was a clear indication that the notifications were nothing more than elaborate hoaxes designed to confuse and mislead the public.The latest chapter in this perplexing series of events involves a supposed new variant of the beloved Honda Civic: the Honda Civic 1.5L EXi. The notification claimed that this new variant was to be priced at Rs.

Furthermore, the fake document listed specifications and features of the car’s exterior and interior, culminating with the assertion that bookings were now open, with deliveries set to commence in January 2024.To ascertain the legitimacy of the notification, we reached out to Honda Atlas, the official distributor of Honda cars in Pakistan.

We also contacted various Honda dealerships, all of whom rejected the notification, asserting that they had not received any updates or information from Honda Atlas about the alleged new variant. One dealership official pointed out the current economic challenges in sourcing car parts, further reinforcing the implausibility of launching a new variant under such circumstances.In summary, it is abundantly clear that the notification regarding the launch of the Honda Civic 1.

The emergence of such fake notifications in Pakistan’s car market underscores the need for consumers to remain vigilant and rely on official sources for accurate and up-to-date information regarding car models, prices, and releases. Car manufacturers, too, must continue to disavow such misleading notifications to protect their brands’ credibility and the trust of their loyal customers.

:

BOLNETWORK: Honda CD 70 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & FeaturesWhen it comes to reliable and fuel-efficient motorcycles in Pakistan, the Honda CD 70 has long been a trusted choice. Known

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Major crackdown on hoarders yields significant resultsThis nationwide crackdown against hoarders has seen more than 62 operations executed successfully since its launch on September 1.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Expo City Dubai and Dubai Culture partner to launch new eventsExpo City Dubai and Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) have established a robust partnership with a focused mission to empower

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: HEC under fire as university teachers from across Pakistan announce to hold protestUniversity teachers from across Pakistan will stage a massive protest tomorrow in front of the Higher Education Commission's (HEC) office in Islamabad to demand the immediate issuance of a notification approving the service structure and promotion policy for all BPS teachers.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: When Honda’s Hybrid Cars Will Make Their Debut In The PakistanPakistan, where hybrid and electric vehicles are beginning to make their mark, one notable absence stands out: the Honda Atlas.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕