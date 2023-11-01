Honda Atlas Denies Fake Variant Launch Notification

The Honda Atlas official website explicitly stated, “For authentic information, please visit our official social media pages and website.” It was a clear indication that the notifications were nothing more than elaborate hoaxes designed to confuse and mislead the public.The latest chapter in this perplexing series of events involves a supposed new variant of the beloved Honda Civic: the Honda Civic 1.5L EXi. The notification claimed that this new variant was to be priced at Rs.
Furthermore, the fake document listed specifications and features of the car’s exterior and interior, culminating with the assertion that bookings were now open, with deliveries set to commence in January 2024.To ascertain the legitimacy of the notification, we reached out to Honda Atlas, the official distributor of Honda cars in Pakistan.
We also contacted various Honda dealerships, all of whom rejected the notification, asserting that they had not received any updates or information from Honda Atlas about the alleged new variant. One dealership official pointed out the current economic challenges in sourcing car parts, further reinforcing the implausibility of launching a new variant under such circumstances.In summary, it is abundantly clear that the notification regarding the launch of the Honda Civic 1.
The emergence of such fake notifications in Pakistan’s car market underscores the need for consumers to remain vigilant and rely on official sources for accurate and up-to-date information regarding car models, prices, and releases. Car manufacturers, too, must continue to disavow such misleading notifications to protect their brands’ credibility and the trust of their loyal customers.
