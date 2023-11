Major crackdown on hoarders yields significant results

:

SAMAATV: Major crackdown on illegal immigrants set to begin on Nov 2, says BugtiCaretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti said on Tuesday a significant crackdown on illegal migrants, beginning on November 2.

BOLNETWORK: Naval Chief Naveed Ashraf meets top military leadership of Saudi ArabiaPakistan's Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf, recently embarked on a significant visit to Saudi Arabia.

BOLNETWORK: Above 10 brick kilns closed in Multan over smoke emissionMore than 10 brick kilns have been shut down by the administration in Multan, under the crackdown against smoke emitting workplaces.

SAMAATV: Crackdown launched on illegal Afghans as deadline to return expiresThose not possessing legal documents being kept in local holding centres for onward journey across border

BOLNETWORK: Evee C1 Air electric scooter: Pakistan’s Electric RevolutionPakistan has been experiencing a significant transformation, and the latest player to contribute to this burgeoning market.

24NEWSHD: Netizens cast doubt on ‘qualities’ of Saba Qamar’s love choicePhenomenal Pakistani actress Saba Qamar has lately revealed something significant regarding her mysterious ‘right person’ which fa...

