SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SAMAATV: What will happen to Afghan illegal immigrants in Pakistan after Nov 1?Afghan nationals can carry a limited amount of local currency, and the government has employed geo-fencing and collected data on their residence locations to facilitate the deportation process.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: IHC sought response on resident’s plea against eviction of illegal immigrantsThe Islamabad High Court has issued notice to the parties and sought response on resident’s plea against the eviction illegal immigrants in Pakistan.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Major crackdown on illegal immigrants set to begin on Nov 2, says BugtiCaretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti said on Tuesday a significant crackdown on illegal migrants, beginning on November 2.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

PTVNEWSOFFICIAL: Today is the last day for foreigners residing illegally in Pakistan to leave the country on voluntary basisAfter giving a deadline to the illegal immigrants, the government of Pakistan is honorably sending them back to their homeland. The government of Pakistan has made elaborate arrangements to accommodate illegal immigrants. Refugee camps have been set up in various areas of KP and Balochistan.

ذریعہ: PTVNewsOfficial | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: IHC sought response on resident’s plea against eviction of illegal immigrantsLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Decision to deport illegal foreigners in line with sovereign laws, int’l norms: FOISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Monday said the decision to deport the illegal foreigners residing in Pakistan was in line with the sovereign domestic laws and international principles.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕