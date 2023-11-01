Naval Chief Naveed Ashraf meets top military leadership of Saudi Arabia

During this visit, he held crucial meetings with top military leadership of Saudi Arabia, representing an important development for both nations. Admiral Naveed Ashraf engaged in discussions with General Fayaz bin Hamid Al-Rawali, the Chief of General Staff of the Saudi Armed Forces, and Vice Admiral Fahad Bin Abdullah Al Ghafili, the Commander of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces.

These meetings focused on various aspects of cooperation, joint coordination, and matters of mutual interest within the military and defense sectors.Advertisement The visit of Chief of Navy Admiral Naveed Ashraf is expected to further enhance bilateral relations, underscoring the importance of these diplomatic and military exchanges between the two nations.

