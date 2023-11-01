HEAD TOPICS

Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia for, 1 November 2023

Today Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (SAR) 10 gram of gold 24K is SAR 2,408.80. Live today gold rate in Saudi Arabia and different cities of SAR.

However, these rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gramme, and 10-gramme increments in Saudi Riyal. Every day, the local gold and bullion markets in the SAR provide live rates.: The gold prices have been quoted on the basis of average prices prevailed in the Dubai jewellery market and quoted by Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group. The rates are only meant for information and not for trading.

