Honda CD 70 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features

Now, let's take a closer look at the key specifications that make the Honda CD 70 a sought-after choice for many motorcycle enthusiasts in Pakistan:The heart of the Honda CD 70 is its reliable 72cc, 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine. This engine is renowned for its fuel efficiency and durability. It provides smooth and consistent performance, making it an excellent option for daily commuting and short-distance travel.

The Honda CD 70 comes with a 4-speed constant mesh transmission that ensures smooth gear shifts and ease of use for riders of all levels of experience.The bike features a backbone-type frame that provides stability and balance. It is equipped with telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers in the rear, which offer a comfortable and controlled ride over various road conditions.CD 70 is equipped with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels, ensuring adequate stopping power and safety.

