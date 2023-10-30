Caretaker CM Punjab visits DHQ hospital Sheikhupura, expresses indignation

CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reached Sheikhupura late at night.The caretaker CM gave a stern warning to the Chief Executive Officer of Health.Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi reached Sheikhupura and was infuriated to see the condition of District Head Quarters (DHQ) Hospital Sheikhupura.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab visited 5 hospitals during 18 hours. Late at night, Mohsin Naqvi reached DHQ Sheikhupura, where he expressed his indignation at seeing dirty bed sheets, mismanagement, and filth.

Due to the very bad condition of the hospital, the patients under treatment in the wards and the doctors piled up complaints. On this occasion, the Caretaker Chief Minister ordered the immediate replacement of the MS Hospital while also giving a stern warning to the Chief Executive Officer of Health. headtopics.com

The Chief Minister formed a committee under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sheikhupura Dr. Waqar to redress the grievances and submit a report to the Chief Minister after reviewing all the grievances immediately.

Mohsin Naqvi ordered to order medicines from outside and refund the money of the patients who underwent tests and instructed to keep the health counter open 24 hours a day. He called the health secretary on the spot and gave instructions in this regard.The caretaker Chief Minister visited the lab and checked the test records. He also visited the patients in an emergency and inquired about the treatment facilities. headtopics.com

Added to that, on this occasion, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi ordered the upgrade of the cafeteria of the hospital.He said there is a shortage of teachers in government schools. Mohsin... Earlier, Mohsin Naqvi has said that there is a shortage of teachers in government schools and no teacher will perform on election duty in upcoming polls .

