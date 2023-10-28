CM Naqvi inaugurates ‘Lahore Lahore Aye’ festival

CM Punjab Mohsin NaqviChief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Saturday inaugurated a 16-day ‘Lahore Lahore Aye’ festival at Alhamra Art Centre, reported 24NewsHD TV channel.

According to the details, the 16-day festival will promote the culture of Pakistan through cultural programs like mini-marathon races, native boats, and mushairas.Provincial Education Minister Mansoor Qadir, Provincial Sports Minister Wahab Riaz, Provincial Minister of Awqak and Religious Affairs Punjab Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir, and Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir participated in the ceremony.

Moreover, Inspector General (IG) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar and the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana were also present at the event.

