Punjab cabinet to approve next four months’ budget tomorrow

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Syed Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday convened a special meeting of the provincial cabinet tomorrow (on Monday), reported 24NewsHD TV channel.

Budget for the next four months of the ongoing financial year (FY), 2023-24 will be approved at the meeting. Provincial ministers, advisers to the CM, chief secretary, inspector general of police, Punjab, Planning and Board chairman, secretaries of the concerned ministries and other senior officials will attend the meeting.

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: NaqviMohsin Naqvi said caretaker government is taking all-out measures for the welfare of the farmers. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Mohsin Naqvi Big Decision | Punjab Hospital Construction Budget FinalLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines مزید پڑھ ⮕

Punjab Info Minister Addresses News Conference: Illegal Immigrants Have To Leave Punjab Till October 31Caretaker Information Minister Punjab, Amer Mir says the illegal immigrants have to leave Punjab Province till October 31. Addressing a news conference, the Caretaker Punjab Minister warned that a crackdown will be launched after the Government's October deadline for illegal residents. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Lahore is most polluted city in the world, againPunjab capital covered with a thick layer of haze, smog مزید پڑھ ⮕

10 terrorists including TTP commander apprehended in Punjab IBOsThe Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab on Saturday nabbed 10 terrorists during multiple operations in the province. مزید پڑھ ⮕

TTP commander among 10 terrorists arrested in PunjabOfficials said terrorists were planning to target sensitive installations مزید پڑھ ⮕