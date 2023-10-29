Two robbers killed in Sheikhupura police 'encounter'

SHEIKHUPURA (Dunya News) – Two robbers were killed and one escaped after an alleged encounter with the police near Qila Sattar Shah.

According to the police, three robbers were plundering cash and valuables from passersby on a road and harassing women.The robbers started firing when they saw the police team of Factory Area Police Station. Police retaliated effectively.

The encounter continued for sometimes as a result of which two robbers were killed and their accomplice managed to escape.Gaza under blackout as Israel moves to 'next stage' of war on HamasParvez Elahi says ACE's Rs4.1mn recovery assertion 'bogus'Will lunar eclipse be visible in Pakistan? It's last of year headtopics.com